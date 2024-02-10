J&K Police announces cash rewards for persons providing information on anti-national activities

Jammu, Feb 10 The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday announced cash rewards for those providing information of anti-national activities.

According to a statement issued by the J&K Police, Rs 5 lakh will be rewarded to whoever locates a trans-border tunnel, used by anti-national elements to tranship terrorists, explosives and contraband consignments. Rs 3 lakh will be rewarded to whoever sights a drone flown from across the border to drop narcotics, arms, ammunition, or explosive materials and which leads to the recovery of the dropped material.

Similarly, Rs 3 lakh will be rewarded to whoever gives "actionable intelligence about person connected with receiving drone deliveries and/ or transporting arms/ ammunition/ narcotics from border/LoC to hinterland or Punjab and the said intelligence gets corroborated during further action".

"Rs 2,00,000 in each case will be rewarded to whoever provides information based on which inter-state narcotic modules is busted or whoever gives information about persons talking to Pakistan-based terrorist handlers or separatists in jails in India which leads to successful discovery of facts including recoveries/busting of modules during investigations/enquiries that are initiated on receipt of the information," the police said.

Also, Rs 2 lakh will be rewarded to whoever gives information about persons who are communicating with terrorist handlers across the border or with their agents within J&K and branding citizens as 'Mukhbirs' (government informers) and passing on their personal details like photo, address, movements of off-duty policemen and other security personnel or government servants for their targeting and the information gets corroborated during investigations that are initiated on receipt of the information.

A reward of Rs 1,00,000 will be given to whoever gives information about persons in mosques or educational institutions who are "encouraging, inducing and inciting people to join terrorist ranks or to pick up gun and the information gets corroborated during investigation/enquiries that are initiated on receipt of the information".

The statement added that the general public can give such information to concerned SSPs of the concerned districts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor