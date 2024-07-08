J&K Police arrest drug peddler in Baramulla

Srinagar, July 8 J&K Police on Monday arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla district and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

The police later released a statement which said, “Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession. A police party of Police Station Tangmarg headed by SHO PS Tangmarg at a checkpoint established at Hospital Crossing Tangmarg intercepted one person identified as Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh son of Gh Ahmad resident of Nadirgund."

During his search, 35 grams of contraband Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to PS Tangmarg where he remains in custody, said officials.

“Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at Police Station Tangmarg and an investigation has been initiated.: said the officials.

The police also made an appeal to people cautioning about the menace. "We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with the police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” the police statement mentioned

