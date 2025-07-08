J&K Police arrest two involved in unauthorised excavation in Baramulla

Srinagar, July 8 Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday arrested the contractor and the JCB driver involved in unauthorised excavation that had led to public anger in the area.

Police said that a sensitive incident occurred in the Delina area on Monday when a contractor was found excavating earth from a graveyard in the area using a JCB earthmover machine.

“The contractor was earlier taken into custody while the absconding JCB driver was located and also arrested today. An angry mob confronted the contractor and the driver yesterday when they were engaged in unauthorised excavation in the local graveyard in the Delina area. In the sensitive incident at the Delina graveyard that occurred on July 07, 2025, Baramulla Police have arrested the absconding JCB driver involved in the unauthorised excavation that led to public unrest," said the officials.

Both the contractor and the machine driver are under legal custody initiated after FIR number 124/2025 was lodged at the Baramulla police station.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances and accountability surrounding the incident, the officials added.

“Police continue to maintain law and order in the area, with ongoing engagement with community leaders and active monitoring of digital platforms to prevent the spread of provocative or false content. Baramulla Police reaffirm its dedication to upholding communal harmony and public safety, and urge citizens to remain calm, avoid speculation, and follow verified updates through official channels,” a police statement said.

Police in J&K have been maintaining high vigil to prevent miscreants and anti-national elements from creating a situation that would lead to violence by exploiting their sentiments.

After having failed to disturb the general atmosphere of peace and tranquillity, some anti-national elements are always on the lookout for creating a situation that can lead to a law and order situation by bringing the people into a confrontation with the law-enforcing agencies.

