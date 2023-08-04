J&K Police arrests three terrorist associates in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 4 Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have arrested three terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit TRF, offshoot of LeT in Natipora area of Srinagar.

“Acting on specific intelligence, a small team of Srinagar police at a checkpoint established at Harnabal Natipora arrested three terrorist associates linked with proscribed terrorist outfit TRF,” police said.

They have been identified as Imran Ahmad Najar resident of Bulbul Bagh Baramulla, Waseem Ahmad Matta, resident of Qamarwari Srinagar and Wakeel Ahmad Bhat, resident of Pazalpora Bijbehara.

Police said that it has recovered three hand grenades, ten pistol rounds, 25 AK-47 rounds and other incriminating materials.

“It is pertinent to mention here that Wakeel Ahmad Bhat was earlier an active terrorist linked with proscribed terrorist outfit ISJK and was lodged in jail for two years and was released recently from Central Jail on bail,” police said.

“During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the trio had collected the explosive substances and ammunition from active terrorists of TRF for carrying terrorist activities in Srinagar city, thereby averted a terror threat.”

