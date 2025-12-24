J&K: Police attach drug peddler’s property in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 24 In a major blow to drug smuggling and drug peddling, police in J&K’s Srinagar city on Wednesday attached the property of a notorious drug peddler worth Rs 3 crore.

A police statement said that Srinagar police today attached a drug peddler’s property worth Rs 3 crore in the Noorbagh area of Srinagar.

The attached assets include a double-storeyed residential house, a double-storeyed shopping complex, and land measuring one kanal and four marlas.

The properties belong to Ajaz Ahmad Mir, son of Late Ali Ahmad, a resident of Palpora Noorbagh, who is involved in FIR No 201 of 2022 registered under Sections 8 and 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Police Station Safakadal.

The attachment was carried out under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act after investigations established that the accused had acquired the properties through illicit proceeds generated from drug trafficking activities.

Accordingly, the assets were attached under Section 68 F of the NDPS Act. The attachment proceedings were conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and strictly in accordance with prescribed legal procedures.

As per the attachment order, the owner has been restrained from selling, leasing, transferring, altering or creating any third-party interest in the attached properties until further orders.

This action reflects sustained efforts of Srinagar police to eliminate the drug menace by not only targeting offenders, but also dismantling the financial infrastructure that supports the illegal narcotics trade.

Police have urged the public to cooperate by sharing credible information, reiterating their commitment to act firmly against drug trafficking in accordance with the law.

In its crackdown on drug smuggling and drug peddling, J&K police books the involved people under the stringent provisions of law, in addition to the attachment of all the properties and assets created through these unlawful activities.

