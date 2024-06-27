J&K Police attach properties worth crores of 5 Pak-based terror handlers

Srinagar, June 27 Jammu & Kashmir police on Thursday attached properties of five Pakistan-based Kashmiri terror handlers worth crores in Baramulla district.

Officials said: “After obtaining orders from the court, Baramulla Police attached properties (nine Kanals of land) worth crores belonging to five terror handlers based in Pakistan."

“The local terror handlers now operating from Pakistan are Bashir Ahmad Ganie (son of Ghulam Ahmad resident of Tilgam), Mehraj-ud-din Lone (son of Fata Mohd, resident of Khargam), Ghulam Mohd Yatoo (son of Gh Ahmad resident of Tilgam), Abdul Rehman Bhat (son of Mohd Subhan resident of Wanigam Payeen) and Abdul Rashid Lone (son of Ghulam Mohiuddin resident of Satreseeran).

“The action was taken under section of 83 CrPc and is linked with case FIR No.04/2008 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act,7/25 Indian Arms Act,13 UA (P) Act of Police station Kreeri," they added.

The property was identified as belonging to terror handlers during the course of the investigation/enquiry conducted by the police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor