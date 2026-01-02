J&K: Police attach properties worth crores of seven illegally residing in Pakistan

Jammu, Jan 2 Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday said they have attached 10 kanals and 15 marlas of land belonging to seven persons who are illegally residing in Pakistan.

In a statement, the police said the attachment was carried out following orders of the Special Court, Jammu. Kathua Police executed attachment warrants against seven accused persons from Tehsil Lohai Malhar in Kathua district who are currently residing in Pakistan and are involved in FIR No. 21/2024 registered under Sections 61(1) and 147 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Sections 13, 16, 18, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Sections 2 and 3 of the Enemy Infiltration and Movement Control Ordinance (EIMCO) Act at Police Station Malhar.

The police said proclamations had been issued against all seven accused, who continued to remain absconding despite repeated notices.

The attached properties belong to Mohd Ayaz alias Adeel Ansari, son of Ghulam Hussain, resident of Lohai Malhar (one kanal); Abdul Kareem alias Bitta, son of Abdul Sattar, resident of Malhar, Kathua (12 marlas); Sarfraz Nawaz alias Nawaz Ahmad, son of Mohd Saleem, resident of Lohai Malhar, Kathua (one kanal and 10 marlas); Mohd Farooq alias Farooq Ahmed, son of Abdul Rehman, resident of Lohai Malhar, Kathua (one kanal and five marlas); Mohd Hafeez, son of Mohd Bhatt, resident of Lohai Malhar, Kathua (two kanals); Gul Mohd, son of Mohd Ramzan Khan, resident of Lohai Malhar, Kathua (15 marlas); and Akhtar Ali alias Niku, son of Mohd Saleem, resident of Badnota Mora, Arodha, Tehsil Lohai Malhar, Kathua (three kanals and 13 marlas).

With the assistance of the Revenue Department and after completing all legal formalities, the immovable properties of the accused Jammu and Kashmir nationals presently residing in Pakistan were identified and attached under Sections 84 and 85 of the BNSS, the statement said.

Overall, 10 kanals and 15 marlas of immovable property, valued at several crores of rupees, belonging to the seven accused persons have been attached.

The operation was led by SHO Police Station Malhar PSI Arun Shan under the guidance of SP Operations Upper Kathua Amir Iqbal and DySP PC Malhar Sunil Kumar, and under the overall supervision of SSP Kathua Mohita Sharma, IPS.

“This action reflects the firm resolve of Kathua Police to act decisively against individuals involved in unlawful and anti-national activities,” the statement said, adding that the process of identifying and attaching properties of such offenders will continue in accordance with due process of law.

Kathua Police remains committed to upholding peace, security and the rule of law in the region, the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor