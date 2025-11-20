J&K Police attach property of drug peddler in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 20 The police in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday attached the property of a drug peddler in the Narwal area of Jammu city under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

An official statement said that police in the south zone area of Jammu city attached property worth Rs 15 lakh belonging to a drug peddler, Vishal Kumar of Narwal, Jammu.

“In a major action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Jammu Police, South Zone, has attached/seized moveable property, i.e., Scorpio S11 bearing registration number JK08G 3535 of Vishal Kumar, valued approximately Rs 15 Lakhs under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act. The accused Vishal Kumar, son of Ram Singh, resident of Boot Polish Mohalla, Rajiv Nagar, Narwal Distt Jammu, is involved in FIR No. 295/2025 under Sections 8/21/22/25/27A/29 NDPS Act and 111 BNS registered at Police Station Bahu Fort," the statement mentioned.

The attachment of the property was executed by the Investigating Officer, in charge police post Narwal, in accordance with the provisions of the NDPS Act. The order of attachment was issued as part of the proceedings under the said Act.

“The whole operation is conducted under the Supervision of SSP Jammu and the direct guidance of SP City South, SDPO City East and SHO PS Bahu Fort. Jammu Police reiterates its firm commitment towards eradicating the drug menace from society and will continue to take strict action against offenders under the law,” the police statement said.

The J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), sympathisers, drug smugglers and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities.

This is part of the revised strategy of the security forces to dismantle the complete ecosystem of terror rather than focusing only on the elimination of the gun-wielding terrorists.

Security forces believe that the funds generated from drug smuggling, hawala money and other financial rackets are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

