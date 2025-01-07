J&K Police attach property worth Rs 1 crore under NDPS Act

Srinagar, Jan 7 J&K Police said on Tuesday that it has attached property worth Rs one crore under the Prevention of Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Anantnag district.

Police said that in a significant action drug trafficking and its financial networks, Anantnag police have attached the double-storey residential house of Khurshid Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Gani Dar of Satkipora village.

The property, built on one Kanal of land valued at approximately Rs one crore was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. The house has been linked to proceeds of Drug trafficking.

The accused is implicated in a major narcotics case registered under FIR No. 47/2019 at Police Station Srigufwara, involving the recovery of substantial quantities of contraband substances”, a police statement said, adding that this decisive step underscores Anantnag Police's commitment to eradicating the drug menace and dismantling the economic framework supporting illegal narcotics trade.

“The action aims to deter criminal activities and protect society from the adverse effects of drug abuse. The police urge citizens to support their efforts in creating a drug-free society and reiterate their resolve to take stringent legal actions against those involved in drug-related crimes,” the statement said.

Security forces have been aggressively carrying out anti-terrorist operations against terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers to dismantle the terror ecosystem in J&K. These operations followed some dastardly attacks carried out by the terrorists after the peaceful and people-participative Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections in J&K.

Intelligence agencies say that the peaceful conduct of elections witnessed by diplomats of many countries has frustrated the handlers of terror sitting across the border in Pakistan. The agencies say the terror handlers have directed terrorists in J&K to give the dying terrorism its last push in the union territory.

