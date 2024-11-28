J&K Police attaches properties of foreign terrorists

Jammu, Nov 28 In a major breakthrough against terror networks, District Police Kishtwar in J&K has successfully attached the properties of seven absconding terrorists currently operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan.

A police statement said on Thursday the attachment of these properties follows meticulous investigation and intelligence inputs. FIR No. 272/2022, registered under sections 120-B, 121-A IPC, and 13, 18, 39 of UAPA at Police Station Kishtwar, laid the groundwork for this action.

It said that 36 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from PoK/Pakistan were declared absconders. Among these, seven terrorists had their properties identified for attachment as part of the legal proceedings.

After reviewing the evidence, the Hon’ble Court, Doda issued attachment orders under Section 83 CrPC and SSP Kishtwar formed teams comprising of senior officers accompanied by executive magistrates to execute the orders.

The attached properties have been marked with signboards to notify the general public.

The attached properties belong to Shahnawaz Ahmed, R/O Chirool Padyarna; Bashir Ahmed Mughal, R/O Jugna Keshwan; Gazi-ud-Din, R/O Jugna Balna Keshwan; Sattar Din, R/O Jugna Keshwan; Imtiyaz Ahmed, R/O Banderna Kishtwar; Muzaffer Ahmed, R/O Semna Colony Zewar Kishtwar; and Javid Hussain Giri, R/O Kundali Pochal.

The properties of 29 additional absconding terrorists have been identified. The process for their attachment is underway and will be completed shortly, further tightening the noose around terror operatives.

--IANS

zi/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor