J&K Police attaches property of drug peddler in Kulgam

Srinagar, Oct 6 The Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Monday, attached the property of a drug peddler under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (PIT NDPS) Act in the Kulgam district, officials said.

A police statement said, "Continuing its unwavering drive against the drug menace, Kulgam Police has attached the property of another notorious drug peddler under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act."

"During the investigation of an FIR under Sections 8/15, 21 NDPS Act of Qazigund Police Station, it came to light that the accused Cheki Badwani, resident of Kurigam, Qazigund tehsil, has been involved in multiple cases of drug trafficking and had no legitimate source of income," the statement added.

"The accused is currently lodged in Bhaderwah District Jail. The investigation further revealed that the accused had illegally acquired a residential house falling under Survey No. 797 min, valued at nearly Rs 25 lakh, from the proceeds of drug trafficking."

"Acting swiftly, Qazigund police station initiated proceedings under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, leading to the attachment of the said property. This action marks yet another determined step by Kulgam Police in its mission to eradicate the drug menace from the district and to strike at the roots of illegal narco-financing."

The people of the area have widely appreciated the efforts of Kulgam Police for their relentless action against drug peddlers and their networks, the statement said.

"While reiterating the commitment to make the district drug-free, Kulgam Senior Superintendent of Police Sahil Sarangal had said that Kulgam Police will continue its sustained action against drug peddlers and those involved in the illegal drug trade. Such measures are aimed not only at curbing the supply chain, but also at dismantling the financial backbone of these networks."

"The ultimate goal of Jammu and Kashmir Police is to safeguard our youth and society from this dangerous menace."

"Kulgam Police appeals to the general public to come forward with any information related to drug peddling or related activities in their localities. All information shared will be dealt with utmost confidentiality."

