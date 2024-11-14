J&K Police attaches property of terror associate in Sopore area

Srinagar, Nov 14 Continuing its action against terror funding through narcotic smuggling, J&K Police on Thursday attached the property of a terror associate worth Rs one crore in the Sopore area of Baramulla district.

Police said property belonging to Aamir Rashid Lone, son of Abdul Rashid Lone of Bomai locality of Sopore town, was attached in case FIR 26/2024 registered under Sections 18, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and 7/25 Arms At at Bomai police station.

"The attachment of the property worth Rs one crore is part of the ongoing efforts to choke the financial and logistical support for terrorist organizations and their enablers. J&K Police have been attaching properties of terrorists and their associates in order to deplete the breeding ground of terrorism that is sustained through terror funding operations connected with narcotic smuggling. The funds so generated are used to provide logistical support and financial support to various terrorist outfits. The same money is utilised to lure youth to join the terrorist ranks," an official said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached the two-storeyed residential house of an accused in the Zaldagar area of Srinagar.

Officials said that the NIA action has followed the investigation into the murder of two non-locals in Srinagar city in February 2024.

"The house built on 10 marlas of land belongs to Adil Manzoor Langoo, accused in case FIR number 08/2024 registered in police station Shaheedgunj Srinagar. This case was later handed over to NIA for investigation. The case pertains to the murder of two non-locals on February 7, 2024, in Shalla Kadal, Habba Kadal in Srinagar city. The two non-locals, Amritpal Singh and Rohit, belonged to Punjab. After the murder of these non-locals, police had arrested several suspects. The main accused is presently in detention," an official said.

The NIA has been investigating many high-profile crimes committed during militancy in J&K. These include the murder and hawala racket cases against separatist leaders like Yasin Malik, Shabir Shah, Nayeem Khan and others. The NIA is also investigating the terrorist attack and murder of 10 pilgrims in the Reasi district of Jammu on June 10, 2024. Over 30 pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine were injured in this attack. The NIA has also carried out many raids in Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag and Budgam districts in connection with terror funding investigations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor