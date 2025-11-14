J&K Police attaches residential house of separatist living in PoK

Srinagar, Nov 14 The Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Friday, attached the residential house of a separatist in Pulwama district, who is currently in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

A police statement has said that Awantipora police on Friday attached a residential house along with four marlas of land, falling under Survey No. 4008, belonging to separatist of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' League namely Mohd. Yaqoob Sheikh, the son of Abdul Salam Sheikh and a resident of Namblabal area of Pampore, who is presently residing in PoK.

"The attachment has been carried out on the orders of the Pulwama Court of Additional Sessions (Special Designated Court under NIA Act). This action has been taken in connection with case FIR No. 24/2024 registered at Pampore police station under Sections 121 & 121A of the IPC and 10, 13 of the ULA(P) Act," the statement added.

"The property attachment, carried out after due legal approval, marks a significant step in ongoing efforts to dismantle secessionist networks and curb unlawful activities posing a threat to national security."

"The Jammu and Kashmir Police reiterate their firm commitment to taking strict action against individuals and entities involved in activities detrimental to the sovereignty, integrity, and peace of the region," the statement said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their overground workers and sympathisers.

These anti-terrorist operations have been further sped up after the Delhi terror blast in which a local doctor, Dr. Umar Nabi of Pulwama district was killed.

Thirteen innocent civilians were killed and 10 others injured in that car blast which occurred outside the Red Fort in Delhi.

The blast following the busting of a terror module by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Haryana Police in Faridabad area.

Three doctors were arrested during the busting of the terror module while Dr. Umar Nabi was evading arrest.

After the blast, the DNA of the slain doctor was matched with that of his mother to confirm his exact identity.

In the early morning hours of Friday, security forces demolished the house of Dr. Umar Nabi in Koil village of Pulwama district after safely evacuating all other members of the family.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor