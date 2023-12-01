J&K Police books six for spreading ‘misinformation’ about ‘sensitive content’ post by student

Srinagar, Dec 1 J&K Police on Friday booked six persons for spreading “false information” about the “sensitive content” posted recently by a non-local student.

“Srinagar Police & Cyber Police Kashmir have taken cognisance against six individuals for propagation of false information, instigative content inciting disaffection and anti-social propaganda on social media platforms. Legal action under relevant sections of law has been taken,” police wrote on X.

Police has appealed the common public to desist from posting, sharing, propagating instigative, provocative content, misinformation, anti-social propaganda and rumour mongering on social media.

J&K DGP, R. R. Swain on Thursday said that decision has been taken to add a section to section 144 CrPc by which posting of any inflammatory, religion wise sensitive or threatening video, audio, content or post would become punishable.

