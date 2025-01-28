J&K Police bust interstate drug trafficking network, arrest two in UP, Delhi

Srinagar, Jan 28 An interstate drug trafficking network was busted in the Srinagar district, the J&K Police officials said on Tuesday, adding that two men have been arrested from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

A police statement said that a major interstate drug trafficking network was dismantled as an investigation was going on in FIR number 136/2024 under sections 8/22-29 NDPS Act.

“Based on evidence from the investigation, including bank transactions and communication records, two key drug suppliers Raju Gupta from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Abrar from Bhajanpura, Delhi were identified as major sources of narcotics supplied to local drug peddlers. A Srinagar police team led by sub-inspector, Amandeep Singh of Police Post Noorbagh, conducted extensive operations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi over 10 days with the assistance of local police," the statement mentioned.

Raju Gupta was apprehended on January 23 in Bareilly, and Mohammad Abrar was arrested on January 24 in Bhajanpura.

Both suspects were presented before the respective courts, transit remands were obtained and they are now in police custody.

“Moreover, a suspicious courier parcel linked to the accused has been identified in Loni, Ghaziabad and steps are being taken to retrieve it with court approval. The financial transactions and properties of the accused are under scrutiny for potential attachment under the NDPS Act," the statement further mentioned

This case originated on November 8, 2024, during routine police naka checking at Tarbal Chowk, Srinagar.

"A motorcycle was intercepted, leading to the arrest of three drug peddlers -- Aijaz Ahmad Ganie (Athwajan Pantha Chowk), Owais Ahmad Gojri (Brari Pora), and Mir Roman (Ali Masjid Eidgah)," said the official.

Police seized 140 bottles of Codeine Phosphate, Rs 38,530 in suspected drug proceeds, three mobile phones and a drone camera allegedly used to monitor drug buyers.

The backward linkage that emerged during the investigation of this case led police to the aforementioned two drug dealers from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

"Srinagar Police remains committed to dismantling drug networks and ensuring the safety of society and would go the last mile to bring to justice everyone involved in peddling drugs, be he or she located in any part of the world. Investigations are ongoing, with more arrests and seizures expected in the coming days,”, the police statement said.

