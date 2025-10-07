J&K Police bust Rs 4.44 crore online fraud in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 7 The Cyber crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday that it has busted a high value cyber crime fraud amounting to Rs 4.44 crore and arrested three accused belonging to Gujarat.

A statement by the Jammu Cyber Crime Police said, "In a major breakthrough against organised cybercrime, the Jammu Cyber Police Station has busted a high-value online fraud amounting to Rs 4.44 crore and arrested three accused from Gujarat's Surat."

"The operation was conducted under the overall supervision of Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh, and the guidance of Superintendent of Police (Jammu Cyber Police Station Incharge) Kameshwar Puri, along with Investigating Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jammu Cyber Police, Rohit Chadgal.

"The case came to light on September 2, 2025, when a written complaint was received from a victim alleging that cybercriminals posing as law enforcement officers had extorted Rs 4.44 crore."

"The fraudsters allegedly accused the complainant of involvement in money laundering using his Aadhaar and SIM credentials and coerced him into transferring money across several bank accounts under the guise of a digital arrest."

"Taking swift action, the police registered an FIR under Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and launched a detailed investigation," the statement added.

"Cyber teams meticulously traced the money trail, scrutinised transactions, and examined digital evidence, which led them to the accused network operating from Gujarat."

"Acting on credible intelligence, a special team led by Inspectors Gagandeep Singh and Ajit Singh was deputed to Surat, where three accused were apprehended -- Chauhan Manish Arunbhai, Ansh Vithani, and Kishorbhai Karamshibhai Diyoria."

"The accused were later brought to Jammu for sustained interrogation to identify other co-conspirators and recover additional evidence."

"So far, Jammu Cyber Police has successfully frozen Rs 55.88 lakh in multiple bank accounts linked to the fraud," the statement said.

"Out of the total defrauded amount, Rs 6 lakh has already been refunded to the complainant, while efforts continue to recover the remaining sum."

"On October 6, 2025, a part challan in the FIR was presented before the competent court under Section 66D of the IT Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)."

"The case reflects the firm resolve of Jammu and Kashmir Police to dismantle cybercrime networks exploiting citizens through fear and deceit. Authorities have urged the public to remain alert against fraudulent communications impersonating government or enforcement agencies and to immediately report such incidents to the nearest police station or cyber helpline," the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor