J&K police busts JeM terror module in Awantipora, 8 arrested

Srinagar, May 24 Jammu and Kashmir police along with security forces have busted a terror module of proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir by arresting eight terrorist associates.

Police said that based on specific input, several suspects were arrested and further leads were developed that lead police and security forces to bust a terror module of proscribed terror outfit JeM operating in Awantipora.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, all residents of Wagad, Fayaz Ahmad Rather, resident of Pastuna, Shabir Ahmad Rather, resident of Syedabad Pastuna, Mohd Latief Rather, resident of Syedabad Pastuna, Sheeraz Ahmad Mir, resident of Aripal and Waseem Ahmad Bhat, resident of Pastuna.

"Incriminating materials including ammunition were also recovered from their possession. Besides, vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized," police said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing shelter, logistics and transportation of arms/ ammunition to two active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM namely Asif Sheikh resident of Monghama and Ajaz Bhat resident of Syedabad Pastuna Tral."

Police have registered an FIR and further investigation is in progress.

