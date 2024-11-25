J&K Police carries out security review of Reasi’s Shiv Khori Temple

Jammu, Nov 25 Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police said on Monday that a comprehensive review of the Shiv Khori Temple security was held in Reasi district.

The temple complex and the adjoining areas were brought under the security review as the temple is thronged by thousands of devotees each day.

On June 9 pilgrims were returning after ‘darshan’ from Shiv Khori Temple to Katra when terrorists attacked their bus at Teryath village.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus dropped into a gorge, but the terrorists continued firing at the overturned bus.

Nine pilgrims were killed in this attack and 40 others, including children and women were injured.

SSP Reasi, Paramvir Singh carried out the review of the temple and the adjoining areas for security of the pilgrims and crowd control.

The security review of the route to the Shiv Khori Temple was also carried out and additional measures were put in place to prioritise the temple’s safety.

The reviewing officer laid stress on vigilance against anti-national and anti-social elements.

“Explicit orders have been given to the J&K Police and the CRPF deployed in the area”, police said.

Officials said the SSP also held security related discussions with the commanders of the Road Opening Parties (ROPs) from Pouni village to Randoo.

“Police have been directed to carry out verification of antecedents of migrants, pony wallahs, porters and other workers as a preventive measure.

“In addition, residential accommodations and hotel owners were advised to verify the credentials of the visitors before giving them access to their accommodations”, officials said.

Officials also said directions were passed for monitoring social media platforms to keep a check on radicalisation etc.

Police also participated in the ongoing search operation being carried out by the security forces in Pouni-Ransoo area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor