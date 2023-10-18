J&K Police fighting terrorism while maintaining law & order effectively: L-G

Srinagar, Oct 18 J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday that the local police are fighting terrorism while maintaining law and order effectively in the UT.

Addressing the passing out parade of 510 police recruits at the Sheeri training centre in Baramulla district, the L-G said, “Narco-terrorism and psychological warfare are emerging as big threats and police along with other security forces have to counter these challenges effectively.

“As technology is getting advanced day by day, narco-terrorism and psychological warfare are emerging as the biggest challenges for us. J&K Police along with other security agencies have to counter these threats effectively.

“J&K police are full of talent and have left no stone unturned in protecting the honour and dignity of the people.

“In the last three years, the situation has changed a lot and the common man is living a peaceful life. But, some subversive elements continue to play their part to disrupt peace as they are not happy with the poor people living a peaceful life.

“J&K Police must adopt a zero tolerance policy against these anti-peace elements.

“There are other challenges as well that include social crimes, day to day crimes and normal policing.

“I must say that J&K Police are the country's best force”.

He hailed the police for launching massive civic action programmes to rope in youth into various sports related activities.

He told the new recruits, “Youshould take a pledge and ensure that you will fight against terror and terrorism. You should make eliminating terror as your ultimate goal”.

He paid rich tributes to fallen bravehearts of police including DySP, Humayun Bhat and others. He said J&K and the entire nation is indebted to these heroes for laying down their lives for their nation.

