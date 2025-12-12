J&K Police file charge sheet in date of birth forgery case

Srinagar, Dec 12 J&K Crime Branch said on Friday that it has filed a charge sheet in the court against an accused for forging his date of birth to get a regular appointment in the Public Works Department.

A statement issued by the Crime Branch Kashmir said, “Special Crime Wing (Crime Branch) Kashmir in a firm action against fraud, forgery and destruction of evidence, produced charge sheet in case FIR No. 07/2022 under section 420,468,471,201 RPC before the Hon’ble Court of CJM Handwara on 11.12.25 against an accused employee who deliberately forged and used a fake date of birth certificate to secure illegal regularisation in Public Works Department (R&B)."

The said case originated from a communication from the Under Secretary to the Government Public Works Department (R&B) for conducting an investigation regarding the fake date of birth (DOB) of Abdul Rashid Lone, son of Mohammad Ahsan Lone, a resident of Chogal Handwara, working as “Helper” in the R&B Department Division.

Acting on this complaint, initially an enquiry was initiated in the Crime Branch, Kashmir. During the course of the enquiry, it was found that the accused employee at the time of his regularisation had prepared a fake medical certificate showing his date of birth as April 1, 1968 and produced the said certificate for seeking his undue regularisation in the said department.

“However, during the process of enquiry, the DOB recorded in the medical certificate was found in contradiction to the records maintained by the school, wherein DOB has been recorded as 04.04.1950 and subsequently a formal case vide FIR No. 07/2022 U/S 420,468,471,201 RPC was registered in P/S CBK, and investigation was taken up. During the course of the investigation, it emerged that the accused, acting in a criminal conspiracy, had prepared a fake DOB certificate and produced the same for his undue regularisation in the said department," the statement said.

“The investigation established prima facie evidence of cheating, forgery, destruction of evidence and conspiracy. Subsequently, the charge sheet has been produced before the Hon’ble court for judicial determination. The Special Crime Wing Kashmir reiterates its zero tolerance for falsification of records and fraudulent attempts to secure government benefits. The wing remains committed to upholding the rule of law through rigorous, transparent and uncompromising investigations,” the statement added.

