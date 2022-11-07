J&K Police file charge sheet in soldier abduction and murder case

Srinagar, Nov 7 A charge sheet was filed in a court in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam against five LeT terrorists accused of abducting and murdering an Indian Army soldier who had come home on leave, police said on Monday.

"The accused terrorists include Athar Illahi Sheikh, OGW of LeT (presently lodged in Kot Bilawal Jail), son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, resident of Lokipora Khag, Mohammad Yousuf Dar alias Kantroo (LeT commander, now killed), Faisal Hafeez Dar (LeT terrorist, now killed), Hilal Ahmad Sheikh alias Hanzullah (LeT terrorist, now Killed) and foreign terrorist Ghazi Bhai alias Pathan Bhai alias Usman Bhai (LeT terrorist, at large)," a police official said.

On March 10 this year, body of army jawan Mohammad Sameer Malla, who was missing since March 7, was recovered from village Labran Khag. During investigation of the case, Sheikh was apprehended and upon questioning, admitted that he, along with other four accused terrorists of terror outfit LeT, abducted Malla, tortured him to death in an orchard at Labran village and later on, buried the body of the victim in a ditch in a nearby field, the official said.

Police said among the four accused terrorists involved in the terror crime, three terrorists have been already neutralized in anti-terrorist operation in Malwa Kunzar, while as foreign terrorist Ghazi Bhai is still at large.

"The investigation thus conducted established the offences under section 364, 302, 392, 201, 149 IPC, 16, 18, 19, 20, 38, 39 ULA(P) Act against the above five accused and therefore the charge sheet was accordingly produced before competent court of law after obtaining the sanction from the competent authority," police said.

