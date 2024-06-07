J&K Police fix GPS tracking anklet on bailed-out drug peddler

Srinagar, June 7 The J&K Police on Friday fixed a GPS tracking anklet on a bailed-out drug peddler in Kulgam district.

In a statement issued on Friday, police in Kulgam district said, “In compliance with an order received from Hon’ble Court, Kulgam police today installed a GPS tracking device on a bailed out drug peddler in NDPS cases of Police Station Kulgam. The accused was arrested along with recovery of contraband and has been bailed out recently."

"The GPS anklet will be used to monitor the movement of the drug peddler and ensure that he doesn’t violate the bail conditions,” the officials further said.

The GPS tracking device is fixed as an anklet on the bailed-out person and this ensures that the concerned police station can keep 24/7 watch on the person without direct human surveillance.

The GPS tracking device was first fixed on a bailed-out terror associate in Baramulla district in May after obtaining court orders to install the device to ensure that the bailed-out person did not violate the bail conditions.

