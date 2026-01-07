J&K Police recover 4.5 kg charas in J&K’s Pulwama; one arrested

Srinagar, Jan 7 Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Wednesday said they recovered 4.5 kg of ‘Charas’ (Marijuana), thereby giving a big blow to drug trafficking in the district.

A police statement said, “Continuing its firm crackdown against drug trafficking, Pulwama Police today achieved a major success by recovering 4.5 kilograms of Charas powder-like substance during routine patrolling in the Kulpora area of Pulwama district. During the operation, police apprehended one individual identified as Parvez Ahmed Dar, son of Ali Mohammad Dar, resident of Kulpora, from whose possession the contraband substance was recovered."

The accused was immediately taken into custody, and the seized material was confiscated as per legal procedure.

In this connection, the police filed an FIR No. 04/2026 under Sections 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the police station Litter, and further investigation has been taken up to ascertain the source and intended supply chain of the recovered contraband.

“Pulwama Police remain committed to its mission of making the district drug-free and appeal to the general public to cooperate and share any information related to drug trafficking for collective societal well-being,” the statement added.

A day earlier, the Pulwama Police foiled a drug trafficking bid, seizing heroin worth lakhs from a truck, which was confiscated. One accused was arrested, and an FIR was registered.

The J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out operations against drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets.

It is believed that the funds generated by drug smuggling, in addition to destroying the lives of the local youth, are also used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police have been detaining drug smugglers and peddlers under the UAPA in addition to attaching the properties created by funds generated from these activities.

Social, political and religious leaders have been actively campaigning against the growing drug abuse in Kashmir.

Official data suggests that there has been an 18 per cent increase in drug misuse in Kashmir during the last three years.

