J&K: Police recover 46 missing mobile phones in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Dec 26 Police in J&K’s Ganderbal district said on Friday that it has recovered 46 missing mobile phones worth lakhs of Rupees.

A police statement said that Cyber Police Station Ganderbal has successfully traced and recovered 46 missing/lost cell phones, collectively worth lakhs of rupees, from different parts of J&K.

It said that police received multiple complaints on the CEIR Portal and different police units from the general public in the past four months regarding missing mobile phones.

The police claimed that dedicated teams of the Cyber Police Station Ganderbal were formed to investigate the case.

“These teams put in sustained technical and field efforts, resulting in the successful recovery of 46 cell phones from various locations,” the statement added.

It further pointed out that the recovered mobile phones were formally handed over to their rightful owners on Friday.

The police statement also claimed that the recovery reflects the “commitment” of Ganderbal Police towards addressing public grievances and combating cyber-enabled crimes through effective use of technology and coordinated policing.

The Cyber Police Station Ganderbal has advised the general public to exercise caution while using mobile phones and other electronic gadgets to safeguard themselves against cyber fraud and crimes.

“In case of any cybercrime or fraud, citizens are advised to immediately report to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at www.cybercrime.gov.in and also report the matter to the Cyber Police Station Ganderbal without delay.

The statement further claimed that Ganderbal Police remain committed to ensuring cyber safety and protecting the digital interests of the public.

Cyber crimes are dealt with by specially set up police stations in various districts of J&K. Bank frauds, digital arrest scandals, and misuse of social media for terrorist and other criminal activities are investigated by these specially set up police stations.

