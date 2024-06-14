J&K police reward 5 border residents for foiling cross-border narco smuggling bid

Jammu, June 14 The J&K Police have rewarded five border residents from Nowshera sector in Rajouri district who set examples of bravery and patriotic spirit by foiling a major cross-border narco smuggling bid, which led to the recovery of a massive consignment in April.

An official statement said the J&K Police have sanctioned a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh for the five border residents whose names were shortlisted for their heroic act.

The narco smuggling bid was foiled in Makdi, one of the villages located ahead of the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS), referred to as the LoC fence, which helped the police seize heroin weighing 9.94 kg.

"Alongside the recoveries, a major cross-border smuggling racket was also busted following the swift sharing of intel by these border residents. Four smugglers have been arrested and interrogated so far, and efforts are on to identify those operating from our side of the LoC," the statement said.

