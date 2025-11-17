J&K: Police seize motorcycle bought with drug money in Reasi

Jammu, Nov 17 Police in J&K’s Reasi district said on Monday that continuing its operations against drug smuggling and the finances generated from such unlawful activities, it has seized a motorcycle bought from drug money.

A police statement claimed that in continuation of its sustained drive against drug peddlers and in a determined effort to dismantle the illicit narcotics network, District Police Reasi today attached illegally acquired property belonging to a notorious drug peddler.

“A motorcycle bearing registration number JK02CP-5240, owned by accused Mohd Razak, son of Gafoor Ahmed, resident of Treen, Tehsil Katra, District Reasi, has been attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, 1985. The action follows a thorough financial investigation conducted by Police Station Katra during the course of FIR No. 198/2025 U/S 8/21/22/29 NDPS Act, P/S Katra,” police said.

Police further said that the enquiry established that the said vehicle was purchased from the proceeds of illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, qualifying it as an illegally acquired asset under NDPS provisions.

“The attachment marks another significant step in the ongoing crackdown on drug traffickers. District Police Reasi remains committed to acting firmly against offenders by not only arresting those involved in the supply chain but also targeting and seizing properties raised through illegal drug money.

A police official said that the general public has widely appreciated this decisive action, praising the strong stance of Reasi Police in curbing the drug menace and choking the financial gains of offenders involved in narcotics trafficking.

“The entire operation was carried out by 𝗦𝗛𝗢 police station 𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗮 inspector, 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵 𝗥𝗮 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗗𝗣𝗢 𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗮 𝗕𝗵𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗺 𝗗𝘂𝗯𝗲𝘆, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗣 𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗮 𝗩𝗶𝗽𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗮𝗻,” he said.

Meanwhile, 𝗦𝗦𝗣 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗶, 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝘃𝗶𝗿 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵, reiterated the resolve of Reasi police to continue its relentless efforts against drug trafficking to safeguard the youth and maintain peace and security in the district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor