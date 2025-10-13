J&K Police seizes vehicles used for off-roading inside forest area in Budgam

Srinagar, Oct 13 Police in J&K’s Budgam said on Monday that they have seized several vehicles used for off-roading deep inside the protected forest area of the district.

Budgam police said that it has registered an FIR and seized several vehicles after a group of social media influencers was found driving inside the protected Brainwar forest area, violating forest protection laws.

The group had made the videos of their off-roading in the forest viral on social media.

Officials said that the incident came to light after videos surfaced on social media showing influencers recklessly driving vehicles through the ecologically sensitive Brainwar forest.

The footage drew sharp criticism from locals and environmentalists, prompting swift action by the Forest Department and the district administration.

Forest officials said the area is strictly classified as a protected zone under the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Act, and unauthorised entry or vehicular movement is prohibited. Reports here said the matter was taken seriously by the authorities, and vehicles seen in the video have been seized, while an FIR has been lodged against those involved for damaging forest property and disturbing wildlife habitats.

Off-roading, performing stunts, reckless driving, and road rage are some of the major traffic offences committed by youth that have come to light during the last five years.

Parental indiscretion, disobedience and rebellious behaviour towards social norms and laws by youth are the major reasons for almost all road accidents occurring in J&K in which the younger generation is involved.

Regional transport officers have widely publicised laws being invoked against such offences.

Cancellation of driving licences and vehicle registration, in addition to imprisonment for parents allowing their minor children to drive vehicles, are some of the punishments prescribed for traffic violations/offences.

Petrol filling stations have been given strict directions not to give petrol to motorcyclists/two-wheeler drivers who are not wearing helmets.

