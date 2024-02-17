J&K Police will ensure no youth joins terrorism in future: DGP

Srinagar, Feb 17 Jammu and Kashmir DGP, R.R. Swain said on Saturday that the police will follow a plan so that no youth joins terrorism in future.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of his highly popular Public Grievances Redressal Programme in Baramulla town, R.R. Swain said: "You will see in the coming days. We will follow a plan to ensure that no youth joins terrorism in J&K. We are in touch with parents, teachers, civil society and masjid heads to make our plan a success."

The DGP said that the youth too young to even grow a beard become victims when they pick up the gun.

"The real culprit is the one who hands over the gun and money to such a young boy. We are going to act tough against those who lure these young minds," he said.

Talking about his popular public grievances redressal programme, the DGP said that issues related to the police headquarters are resolved quickly by him while issues related to investigations and enquiry take little more time.

The police chief said that narco-terrorism is a challenge, since the drug addicts are seen acting as peddlers.

"We are going after the big fish involved in supplying these drugs to poison our youth," he asserted.

He said Jammu and Kashmir Police was taking up the issue of formation of more drug de-addiction centres with the government.

