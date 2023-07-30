J&K policeman shoots himself dead in Srinagar
By IANS | Published: July 30, 2023 10:01 PM 2023-07-30T22:01:50+5:30 2023-07-30T22:05:02+5:30
Srinagar, July 30 A J&K Police personeel shot and killed himself in Srinagar city on Sunday.
Official sources said that a constable of 10th battalion of IRP shot himself with his service rifle in a hotel in Rajbagh area.
"He was shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. A case has been registered in this incident in Rajbagh police station and investigation started," a source said.
