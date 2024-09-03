J&K polls: Cong leader threatens to contest as Independent against Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Sep 3 In an unexpected turn of events, the Congress district president of J&K’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday threatened to fight as an Independent candidate against National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah if denied candidature by the party.

Omar Abdullah is fighting the Assembly elections from the Ganderbal Assembly constituency while Gujjar leader, Mian Meher Ali is fighting the election as the NC candidate from the Kangan (ST) constituency of the district.

Both Kangan and Ganderbal are two Assembly constituencies in North Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

As per the pre-poll alliance, the NC will fight from 52 seats and Congress from 31 seats in the J&K Assembly elections.

On Tuesday, Congress district president (Ganderbal), Sahil Farooq threatened to stand as an independent candidate against Omar Abdullah if the Congress doesn’t give him the party mandate.

“If we can fight a friendly contest on five seats, why not in Ganderbal as well? I am willing to contest the upcoming Assembly elections under the party's banner if a friendly contest between the Congress and NC is permitted in the Ganderbal constituency similar to the arrangements in other constituencies,” Sahil Farooq said.

He, however, added that if his party does not allow such a contest, he will consider running as an independent candidate, though he will remain a loyal Congress worker.

He has expressed dismay over what he calls ‘continuous neglect’ of local leaders in Ganderbal.

"I am loyal to the party, but the people of Ganderbal are facing hardships,” he said.

Farooq alleged that Ganderbal has always been kept out of the decision-making process with outsiders often being imposed on the constituency.

"Why is Ganderbal always forced to accept outsiders? Our local leaders have never been given a fair chance. If the Congress leadership does not make a decision by this evening, I will proceed to contest independently, but my commitment to the Congress party will remain unchanged. I am doing this for my downtrodden people.”

He wanted the Congress leadership to give him a chance to represent Ganderbal in a friendly contest.

If he finally chooses to stand as an independent candidate against Omar Abdullah, that decision could affect the dynamics of the electoral alliance between the NC and the Congress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor