J&K polls: Home Voting continues on second day in Baramulla

Srinagar, Sep 25 The Home Voting process in north Kashmir's Baramulla district continued on the second day on Wednesday as polling teams continued to traverse through all the seven Assembly constituencies.

"Aimed at empowering elderly voters aged 85 and above, as well as individuals with a minimum 40 per cent benchmark disability, this facility aligns with the guidelines set by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The process is set to continue until September 26, 2024," an official said.

A total of 661 home voters have been identified in the district, comprising 287 elderly voters aged 85 and above, classified as AVSC (Absentee Voters in the Senior Citizens category), and 374 voters with disabilities, categorized as AVPD (Absentee Voters with Disabilities).

To facilitate seamless home voting in the Baramulla district, 49 dedicated teams, comprising polling staff, micro-observers, and videographers, have been stationed across all seven assembly constituencies in the district.

Out of the 49 polling teams deployed in the district, 24 have been assigned to the challenging terrains of the 09-Uri and 11-Gulmarg Assembly Constituencies.

“These teams have been navigating the most remote and difficult areas to ensure that all registered voters have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote,” the official said.

He added that elderly and PwD voters who exercised their franchise through the home voting facility expressed their gratitude towards ECI and DEO for providing them with the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights from the comfort of their homes.

