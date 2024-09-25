J&K polls phase 2: Enthusiastic voter response victory for democracy

Srinagar, Sep 25 Large numbers of voters, including the older generation and the youth, were turning out to exercise their democratic rights on Wednesday in J&K indicating that irrespective of who wins or loses, the victory of democracy in Kashmir is resounding.

It is logical for the young and old voters to have different priorities, but their growing queues outside the polling stations in Kashmir indicate that they are undoubtedly voting with the fullest faith in the transparency, fairness and level playground created by the country’s election commission.

Voting for jobs, employment, healthcare, better education, better roads, and safer and cheaper connectivity is visible when the youth spell out their voting preferences.

The elderly voters might have different priorities, but their belief in the power of the vote has prompted them to come out in large numbers to exercise the franchise.

Abbas, a middle-aged voter in the Budgam Assembly constituency said, “We are voting to end atrocities and to get back what we have lost. Last ten years have only given us miseries”.

In sharp contrast to the older generation, Muzaffar Ahmad, a youth at the same polling station said, “We are here to vote for change and development. We will elect our own government”.

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is fighting the election from the Budgam constituency and he is challenged by Aga Muntazir of the PDP.

Talking to reporters, Aga Muntazir said, “It is a fight between a local and a tourist (Omar Abdullah is not a voter in Budgam constituency). I am confident of victory as people have chosen me.”

Shameema aged 32, cast her vote at the Bemina polling station on the outskirts of Srinagar city. After using her democratic right to choose her representative, she said, "We want to vote because we have so many issues, we want them mitigated, and for that, we need a local representative. Unemployment is one of the biggest problems, educated youth have no jobs.”

Voters started coming out early morning to exercise their democratic rights as a clear autumn sky greeted them.

Most polling stations in the six districts of UT -- Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi in Jammu division and Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal in the Valley -- wore a festive look.

Security forces drawn from the local police and the CRPF exchanged smiles with the voters as they started pouring out at the polling stations.

A total of 25.78 lakh electors are eligible to exercise franchise in the second phase of J&K elections which started at 7 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m. The Election Commission of India has set up 3,502 polling stations for six districts.

Senior politicians, including former J&K Chief Minister and Vice president of NC Omar Abdullah, JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra, BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina, former ministers Ali Mohammad Sagar, Asiya Naqash, Abdur Rahim Rather, Hakim Mohammad Yasin, Choudhary Zulfiqar and J&K Apni Chief, Syed Altaf Bukhari are in the electoral fray today.

The National Conference (NC) and Congress are fighting these elections in a pre-poll alliance. NC has fielded candidates for 52 seats while Congress is contesting 31 seats. Two seats, one for the CPI(M) in the Valley and the other for the Panthers Party in the Jammu division have been left uncontested by the NC-Congress alliance.

Voting for the third and last phase of J&K legislative assembly polls will be held on October 1 and counting will take place on October 8.

