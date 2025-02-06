J&K: Probe ordered into man’s suicide after police harassment in Kathua

Jammu, Feb 6 A magisterial probe was ordered on Thursday into the suicide of a man allegedly after police harassment in J&K’s Kathua district.

District magistrate Kathua taking serious note of the incident has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of Makhan Din son of Murid of Billawar tehsil in Kathua district.

Anil Kumar, Tehsildar Lohai Malhar, has been appointed as the inquiry magistrate to investigate the case.

He has been directed to submit a detailed report within five days. The inquiry will involve recording statements of all relevant individuals and following all necessary legal procedures, the order said.

Police have also ordered a time-bound probe into the matter, led by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

Makhan Din (26) accused of being involved in militancy, allegedly committed suicide following alleged harassment by police in Kathua district.

The death of Makhan, a resident of Batodi village, has prompted the police and administration to order separate probes into the incident.

A purported video has gone viral in which Makhan claims to be innocent and states that he has never had any connection with terrorists.

Makhan died on Wednesday night allegedly after consuming poison in the Billawar area of the district.

Family members alleged that both Makhan and his father were picked up by local police and tortured to extract information about militants, which they believe forced him to take his own life.

Bani MLA Rameshwar Singh came in support of the deceased's family and demanded justice for him.

"The body will not be removed from here until justice is served to the family. I stand by them. I cannot bring him back to life, but I will fight until we get justice”, the MLA told reporters.

Meanwhile, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reacted to Makhan Din’s suicide and the death of a driver named Waseem Ahmad Malla in the Sangrama area of Sopore in army firing after the driver reportedly jumped a checkpost set up by the army.

“I have seen the reports of excessive use of force & harassment of Makhan Din in police custody in Billawar leading to his suicide and the death of Waseem Ahmed Malla, shot by the army under circumstances that are not entirely clear. Both these incidents are highly unfortunate and should not have happened. J&K will never be completely normalised and free of terror without the cooperation of & partnership with the local population. Incidents like these risk alienating the very people who we need to carry with us on the road to complete normalcy. I have taken up these incidents with the Union Government & insisted that both incidents are inquired into in a time bound, transparent manner. The Government in J&K will also order its own inquiries,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

