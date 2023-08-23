J&K: Prostitution racket busted; 5 arrested 

Srinagar, Aug 23 A prostitution racket has been busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district, the police said on Wednesday, adding five persons have been arrested in this connection.

"Information provided by citizens... three females (all locals) and 2 males arrested for running a prostitution racket from a rented building of a sarpanch at Shan Mohalla, Nowgam," Srinagar Police posted on X, formerly Twitter.

An FIR under relevant sections has been registered.

The police have started a pro-active campaign against drugs and prostitution in Jammu and Kashmir.

