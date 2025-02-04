J&K: Rajouri hospital caters freely to patients from Reasi and Poonch, courtesy Ayushman Bharat

Rajouri, Feb 4 The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) has brought major relief to the residents of Union Territory (UT), particularly those battling life-threatening diseases like cancer.

A Rajouri-based hospital is providing free medical treatment to not just residents of the city but also from adjoining districts including Reasi and Poonch.

PM-JAY beneficiaries, armed with the Ayushman Golden Card scheme, are drawing benefits from the scheme and getting free of cost treatment at the hospital. Patients and their attendants are expressing deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making free treatment accessible, in both government and private hospitals.

Several patients admitted to GMC Rajouri shared how, before the launch of this scheme, poor families were forced to sell their homes and properties to afford expensive medication and treatment but that is no longer the case. With 100 per cent free treatment available under the scheme, the financial burden on underprivileged families has been completely lifted.

"This scheme has given us new hope. Earlier, we had to struggle for money to get treatment, but now we can receive medical care without worrying about expenses," said an attendant of a cancer patient at GMC Rajouri.

Shabir Ahmed, whose mother is being treated at the hospital said that they are very thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing medical benefits to poor and marginalised classes under the scheme.

Abdul Hakim, doctor and associate professor at GMC Rajouri Medical College speaking to IANS said the hospital provides day care service as well as OPD besides chemotherapy sessions for cancer patients.

