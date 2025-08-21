J&K road accident: CM Omar Abdullah expresses grief

Jammu, Aug 21 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed grief over the "tragic" bus accident in Samba that claimed a pilgrim's life and injured many others.

The Chief Minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured all possible assistance.

In a post on the social media platform X, Jammu and Kashmir, CMO, said, "Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic bus accident in Samba carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, which has claimed one life and left many injured. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured all possible assistance."

The bus, en route to Katra from Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly carrying around 70 people at the time of the crash.

The accident took place in Jatwal, a village in the Samba district. Emergency services and locals rushed to the site to rescue the injured.

All 40 injured passengers were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police have started an investigation to ascertain the details of the incident.

Road rage, rash and negligent driving, overloading and overspeeding are the main causes of road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir, according to Traffic Department officials.

Special teams have been deployed on the ground by the Traffic Department to check offences and educate drivers on traffic rules.

Two-wheeler drivers without crash helmets are stopped, counselled and even provided with standard crash helmets to avoid fatal road accidents.

Filing stations have been advised not to give fuel to two-wheeler drivers reporting without wearing crash helmets.

Regional Transport officers (RTOs) of Kashmir and Jammu divisions have advertised traffic rules and warned violators of serious consequences, the officials added.

Parents allowing minor children to drive vehicles are liable to imprisonment in addition to the cancellation of the vehicle registration certificates.

Drivers without insurance and pollution certificates can face cancellation of their driving licences, and those indulging in stunt biking and other such offences face cancellation of driving licence/ registration certificates in addition to heavy monetary fines.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor