J&K: Security review meeting held in Ganderbal district

Srinagar, Oct 24 Deputy Commissioner (DC) in J&K’s Ganderbal on Thursday convened a high-level meeting at the Conference Hall of the Mini Secretariat Ganderbal to review and discuss the security situation in the district,

An official statement said that the meeting addressed various security concerns across the district, and key decisions were made to strengthen security and ensure safety for residents and government establishments.

"The DC directed all Heads of Departments (HODs) and executing agencies to install CCTV cameras in all important establishments for enhanced surveillance and security. The Forest Department was specifically instructed to alert their field staff to report any illegal activities in forest areas immediately to the concerned Station House Officers (SHOs)," the statement said.

The DC emphasised the importance of taking precautionary measures to safeguard key establishments and staff from potential threats. The ACD was asked to ensure that field functionaries report any non-local individuals residing in their respective areas.

Additionally, the ACD, Tehsildars, and Executive Officer Municipality were tasked with installing CCTV surveillance in shops and other establishments.

The Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC) was instructed to ensure that all labourers in the district are covered under insurance for their safety and security.

The executing agencies for the Z-Morh and Zojila tunnel projects were directed to enhance security at residential camps by ensuring proper fencing, installing surveillance cameras, and deploying sufficient guards to provide a secure environment for labourers.

The statement further said the Tehsildars were also instructed to share real-time information and regularly coordinate with Lumberdars and Chowkidars to monitor any unusual activities within the district.

SSP Ganderbal urged all HODs to promote security awareness within their departments and ensure strict access control in all important offices and establishments.

He said that crash training sessions will be provided to private security guards, where necessary, to enhance their preparedness.

Representatives from other security agencies were also present.

On Wednesday, J&K L-G held a review meeting on the security situation in the Kashmir Division.

The L-G asked the J&K Police officials to ensure stringent measures to tighten the security grid around key infrastructure projects and construction camps for the safety of workers.

He stressed upon establishment of mechanisms for regular coordination meetings with project implementing agencies.

He directed the police to conduct security audits of infrastructure projects, round-the-clock nakas at the strategic points, night patrolling and area domination.

He said the police must ensure a robust security and intelligence grid and intensified, well-planned joint operations with the army and other security agencies to eliminate terrorism.

--IANS

zi/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor