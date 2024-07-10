J&K: Sentry opens fire after suspicious movement in Udhampur

Jammu, July 10 Police said that after noticing some suspicious movement the sentry at a police post fired some shots in the air in J&K’s Udhampur district on Wednesday.

Police said that the sentry noticed some suspicious movement in the Sang area of Basantgarh in Udhampur district.

“Sentry opened fire towards the tree line after discerning suspicious movement,” an official said.

He said that there was no attack on the forces as is being circulated on some social media.

“People should refrain from circulating unsubstantiated posts,” the official said.

For the last three days, a massive search operation has been going on in the Kathua district after an attack in which five army soldiers were killed while five others were injured.

The security forces have also increased deployment in forested areas of Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban and Doda districts of Jammu division.

