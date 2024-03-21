J&K separatist's daughter distances herself from father's ideology
By IANS | Published: March 21, 2024 09:08 PM2024-03-21T21:08:09+5:302024-03-21T21:10:05+5:30
Srinagar, March 21 Sama Shabir, the daughter of jailed separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, on Thursday distanced herself from her father’s ideology and declared allegiance to India as a citizen of the country.
Through a public notice published in a local newspaper, 23-year-old Sama Shabir called herself a loyal citizen of India as she distanced herself from her father’s Democratic Freedom Party and its ideology.
In the notice, she said, “I am a loyal citizen of India and I am not affiliated to any person or organisation which is against the sovereignty of the Union of India."
Shabir Shah is presently lodged in jail in connection with a money laundering case related to terror funding in Kashmir.
