J&K set for landmark transformation; PM Modi to unveil key rail infra projects: Railway Minister

New Delhi, June 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating monumental Railway projects on Friday that promise to reshape the Jammu and Kashmir region’s infrastructure. Among these, the illustrious Chenab Rail Bridge, soaring to a height unparalleled by any railway arch bridge in the world, stands as a testament to human ingenuity. Alongside it, the Anji Bridge, India’s pioneering cable-stayed rail bridge, will further fortify connectivity in this rugged terrain.

With the ceremonial commencement of the Vande Bharat Trains and the unveiling of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, the arteries of travel between Jammu and Srinagar will pulse with newfound efficiency. These enterprises are part of an investment exceeding Rs 46,000 crore and poised to augment transportation, revolutionise medical access, and propel the socio-economic fabric of Jammu and Kashmir into an era of unprecedented prosperity.

In an exclusive interview, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shed light upon the historic significance of this endeavour, articulating that the aspiration to bind Jammu and Kashmir with a robust rail network has been a cherished vision for generations. Through the determination of the Prime Minister, the project has surmounted formidable challenges to manifest into reality, he said.

The minister said, “Chenab and Anji Bridges as architectural marvels conceived through intricate engineering, a moment of immense pride for the nation’s technical minds.” The Railway Minister also pointed out the arduous challenges confronted in the construction of the Chenab Bridge, as he said, “it is situated in seismic zone five.”

“The phenomenon of wind tunnels between imposing mountains posed a formidable trial, necessitating a design resilient to gusts reaching speeds of 260 kilometres per hour. The endeavour of uniting its soaring arches stands as a testament to perseverance, wherein every challenge was met with mastery, engineering and craftsmanship that was in sync with nature,” Railway Minister Vaishnaw stated.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, in his reactions, underscored the transformative impact of the Chenab Rail Bridge upon Jammu and Srinagar’s connectivity. He further illuminated the significance of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link in ensuring all-weather accessibility, while the arrival of the Vande Bharat trains between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar will begin an era of flourishing spiritual tourism and abundant employment opportunities.

In response to expressions of enthusiasm from Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, on X, the Prime Minister affirmed the profound significance of the forthcoming day.

