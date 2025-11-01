J&K SIA arrests key handler in narco-terror case

Srinagar, Nov 1 The J&K Police's State Investigation Agency said on Saturday that it has arrested the key handler in a narco-terror case in Srinagar city.

"SIA Kashmir today achieved a major breakthrough in a Narco-Terror case after a key handler was arrested from the Bemina area of Srinagar city. The accused named Basharat Ali, son of Mohd Sadeeq, a resident of Tad Karnah Kupwara, was evading arrest in case FIR No 19/2022 of SIA Kashmir for the last three years," the SIA said in a statement.

The case pertains to a Pakistan-sponsored Narco-Terror module of Lashkar-e-Taiba involved in the smuggling of narcotics and weapons from across the border in the Karnah sector, with the proceeds from the sale of narcotic substances being pumped into sustaining terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir, it added.

"Basharat is the fourth proclaimed absconder to be arrested in this case, and SIA is optimistic of unravelling more linkages of the case with his arrest”, the statement said, adding that this year SIA Kashmir has conducted numerous successful operations in its endeavour to dismantle the menace of narco-terrorism, resulting in the arrest of some key operatives of terror organisations.

Security forces and J&K Police have been carrying out aggressive anti-terror operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in order to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terror. Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets are on the scanner of the security forces. It is believed that the funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in J&K.

The revised strategy is aimed at a coordinated, synergetic effort by police and the security forces to dismantle the terror ecosystem rather than merely targeting the gun-wielding terrorist.

