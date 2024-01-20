J&K SIA files charge sheet against 12 in Kashmiri Pandit's murder in Pulwama in 2023

Srinagar, Jan 20 The J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday filed charge sheet in the court against 12 persons in connection with the murder of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma in Pulwama district on February 26 last year.

A SIA statement said that the case was first registered in Litter Police station of Pulwama, but was later transferred to the SIA.

"The aim of the murderers was to disrupt the revival of peace and communal harmony in the Valley by killing an innocent member of the minority community," it said.

The charge sheet has been filed before the special designated court at Pulwama against 12 accused.

"While investigation continues against the 13th accused, Yasir Shabir Wani, 8 out of the 13 accused, including 3 juveniles, are currently under judicial custody. Of the accused, Jazim Farooq Wani, Danish Hamid Thokar, and Ubaid Ahmad Paddar have been killed in encounters with security forces. Meanwhile, Zaffar Hussain Bhat alias Khursheed Kashmiri and alias Khalid Kamran are presently absconding.

"The investigation revealed that the accused were acting on instructions from militant handlers across the border, maintaining communication via encrypted online messaging platforms. Notably, Jazim Farooq Wani, who pulled the trigger, received weapon handling training from Nassir Farooq Shah on the directives of Pakistani handler alias Khalid Kamran," the SIA said.

The SIA said that it carried out extensive searches across south Kashmir, unearthing vital physical and technical evidence. which "exposed the accused persons’ involvement in the crime including providing logistical support, harbouring the accused, and concealing evidence".

“During the course of investigation SIA carried out five rounds of extensive searches at 32 places across the Valley, during which evidences in the shape of mobile devices, incriminating documents viz Bank Documents and one pistol magazine and live cartridges were seized."

“Further investigation of the case shall continue and SIA is committed to ensure that all the involved, who have been a part of the crime in any way, are brought justice."

