J&K SIA files new charges against detained advocate Mian Qayoom in murder case

Jammu, Dec 19 J&K's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet against detained advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom in the murder of an advocate killed by terrorists in 2020.

The SIA, in a statement, said that a supplementary charge sheet was filed in the designated court against Qayoom, the former President of the High Court Bar Association, Kashmir, in the Babar Qadri murder case.

Qadri was reportedly killed by terrorists at his residence in the Hawal area of Srinagar city in September 2020.

The SIA statement said that a case FIR No 62/2020 u/s 302 IPC 7/27 and 13/16/18/20/39 of the UAPA was registered and an investigation was taken up by an SIT, set up by the IGP Kashmir and headed by SP Hazratbal.

"The SIT conducted the investigation and presented the charge sheet against six accused persons on May 6, 2021, before the Special NIA Court, Srinagar. Thereafter, further investigation in the case u/s 173 (8) CrPC was started by SDPO Zadibal.

"However, on July 20, 2023, PHQ J&K transferred the further investigation of the case to SIA J&K following which the SIT was formed, which was specifically tasked to unravel the larger conspiracy behind the killing.

"SIA took over the investigation and on the basis of sufficient oral, documentary and technical evidence arrested Mian Qayoom on June 25, 2024, as the principal conspirator behind the deceased's killing. It was revealed during the investigation conducted by SIA SIT that Mian Qayoom, who had an inimical relation with the deceased, got Babar Qadri eliminated through terrorists of TRF and their handlers in Pakistan by hatching a criminal conspiracy."

“Babar Qadri was very active on social and electronic media, where he also used to criticise Mian Qayoom... he had a premonition on the fateful day itself. Interestingly he went live on Facebook on September 24, 2020 afternoon, and while denouncing Mian Qayoom for his policies, also expressed his fears of being eliminated at the hands of Mian Qayoom and his coterie. Ironically, a few hours later he was killed in cold blood at his own residence," the statement added.

A 340-page supplementary charge sheet against Mian Qayoom for offences u/s 302/120-B/109 of the IPC and 13/18/18-B/38/39 UAPA was presented by SIA on Thursday.

The initial charge sheet in the case had been filed before the Special NIA court, Srinagar, but, in December 2023, the High Court had transferred the trial to Jammu taking a serious view of the interference in the judicial process by Qayoom as well as the threats to and intimidation of the deceased's family. Qayoom is presently lodged in the Jammu district jail.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor