J&K SIA raids 8 places in Srinagar in 1990 targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandit woman case

Srinagar, Aug 12 The state investigation agency (SIA) of J&K CID on Tuesday raided eight places in Srinagar in connection with the murder of a Kashmiri Pandit woman in 1990.

Officials said that the SIA is carrying out multiple raids at different locations in Srinagar in connection with the murder case of a Kashmir Pandit woman.

Sarla Bhat, 27, belonged to Anantnag district and was working as a nurse in Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in the Soura area of Srinagar city.

She was abducted from the institute’s hostel on April 18, 1990. Her bullet-riddled body was found on April 19, 1990, on the road in the Malbagh area of Srinagar city.

A case of murder was registered under FIR 56/1990 in Nigeen police station of Srinagar district.

Her murder was part of a larger conspiracy to drive out the Kashmiri Pandit community from the Valley after labelling them as agents of the Indian intelligence agencies.

Driven by fear and the inability of the administration to protect their lives and properties, almost the entire Kashmiri Pandit community from the Valley abandoned their homes and fled to save their lives.

The community lived in absolute misery after migration from the Valley in tented accommodations under scorching heat till they worked hard to start life afresh virtually from scratch, as all their homes and properties were left unattended and unclaimed in the Valley, most of which were looted or set on fire.

These homes and properties were systematically taken over by vested interests in most cases through distress sales and in others by force through encroachments.

After re-establishing its authority on the ground, the J&K government has started an ambitious programme to reclaim Pandit properties and restore these to the lawful owners.

Despite official efforts to bring them back, the large Kashmiri Pandit community, except for the affluent among them, continues to live as refugees in their own country.

Official sources said that the SIA team, along with police and CRPF, were conducting searches this morning at eight locations in Srinagar. Further details are awaited.

