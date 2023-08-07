J&K SIA seeks public help to probe Neelkanth Ganjoo murder case

Srinagar, Aug 7 In order to unearth the larger criminal conspiracy behind the murder of retired judge Neelkanth Ganjoo three decades ago, the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA), through a communique, has appealed to people familiar with the facts or circumstances of the case to come forward and share any account of events which has direct or indirect bearing on the probe into the instant case.

The communique added that the identity of all such persons shall be kept completely hidden and protected. Also, all useful and relevant information shall be suitably rewarded.

"The public has been asked to contact on 8899004976 or on email sspsia-kmr@jkpolice.gov.in for passing any information related to this murder case," the statement said.

In the late 1960s, as a sessions court judge, Ganjoo had presided over the trial of JKLF founder Maqbool Bhat in the murder case of police inspector Amar Chand in 1966.

In August 1968, he had sentenced Bhat and one other to death. The sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court in 1982. In 1984, Bhat's execution was carried out in Tihar jail.

On 4 November 1989, three militants shot Ganjoo dead near the high court in Srinagar.

