J&K: Soldier’s compassion gives voice to silent child

Kathua, Aug 16 In the remote village of Duggan in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army has become a beacon of hope for a struggling family. Akshay Sharma, a young boy from a poor household, remained silent for eight long years due to a cleft lip and palate condition.

The boy had undergone surgery at the age of three. But despite that, he was still unable to speak. Reeling under poverty, his parents were unable to afford further treatment. So, they had nearly given up hope of ever hearing their son's voice.

Defence Public Relations Officer in Jammu, Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal, said that everything suddenly changed one day. An Army doctor, posted in the area, happened to meet Akshay. Moved by the family's hardships due to poverty, the doctor took an interest in the treatment of the boy.

He conducted a preliminary assessment. After deep examination, he reached the conclusion that with the right therapy, Akshay might be able to speak.

However, in the absence of specialised medical facilities in the remote village, the Army doctor took it upon himself to study speech therapy techniques and began working with Akshay in his free time.

After treatment, the Army doctor started training the boy to speak out. And in the process, he first taught him to form sounds. This was followed by the boy being trained to speak words.

Eventually, the boy started speaking simple sentences. Months of dedicated practice and perseverance finally led to Akshay beginning to speak with some amount of confidence.

The moment was emotional when he called out to his parents for the first time. Tears welled up in their eyes. It wasn’t just a sound for them. It was a miracle for the parents. A dream they had long buried came alive. Their home, once filled with silent prayers, now echoed with the joyful sounds of Akshay’s voice.

Needless to say, the soldier’s act of compassion touched the entire community. The Army doctor's kindness has left a lasting impact on Duggan. It reminded everyone in the region that the Indian Army doesn’t just guard the nation’s borders. It also heals hearts, uplifts lives, and brings hope in the most unexpected moments, just when it's needed the most.

--IANS

brt/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor