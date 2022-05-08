J&K: Terrorist eliminated while trying to infiltrate into India
By ANI | Published: May 8, 2022 04:31 AM2022-05-08T04:31:41+5:302022-05-08T04:40:07+5:30
Army eliminated a terrorist trying to infiltrate along the Line of Control in the Lam sector of Naushera, said a statement by Defence Jammu.
The body of the terrorist, along with items for survival, has been recovered, added the statement.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor