J&K: Terrorist killed in infiltration bid foiled by Indian Army
By ANI | Published: November 19, 2022 01:28 PM 2022-11-19T13:28:43+5:30 2022-11-19T19:00:08+5:30
The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid in the Naushera sector in J-K, wherein a terrorist was killed while he tried to negotiate a minefield, said the defence officials.
The defence officials on Saturday informed that the dead body of the terrorist has been recovered along with warlike stores.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor