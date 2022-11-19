J&K: Terrorist killed in infiltration bid foiled by Indian Army

The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid in the Naushera sector in J-K, wherein a terrorist was killed while he tried to negotiate a minefield, said the defence officials.

The defence officials on Saturday informed that the dead body of the terrorist has been recovered along with warlike stores.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor