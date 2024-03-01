J&K Tourism dept working on renewed plan to make UT a global tourist destination

Jammu, March 1 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, on Friday chaired a meeting to review the renewed tourism development plan in which several new innovative steps were highlighted by the concerned department to make the Union Territory the most popular tourist destination in the country, an official statement said.

During this meeting it was decided that the Tourism department is in a process of working out different progressive concepts for substantial increase in footfall to our tourist destinations and making Jammu and Kashmir hub of tourism all over the country.

"Among several other initiatives, the department is contemplating to take up projects in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode in both the divisions for increasing tourist footfall to such locations, besides adding variety of activities to perform there," the statement added.

"It has also decided to conduct a three-day conference inviting high-profile domain experts in areas, including administration, hospitality, tourism academia, eco-tourism, IT, travel trade associations, film and industrial sectors."

"It further intends to hold shows like Grand F4 car shows in association with private players. The department in order to showcase the stunning beauty of J&K wants to create a brand ad film and song of its own featuring it as a premier tourist destination in India, besides having a brand ambassador of high repute promoting the brand J&K all over the world."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor