J&K: Under ATMA scheme, farmers get training to raise production in orchards and farms

Jammu, Dec 2 To double the income of horticulturists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, the district administration has selected a group of 35 farmers who are being sent to the Palampur Horticulture University and Agriculture University, Ludhiana in Punjab for training them in the most modern tools of agricultural practices.

This visit aims to expose the farmers to advanced horticulture techniques and modern practices to boost productivity and profitability in their own orchards and farms.

The ATMA scheme focuses on enhancing technology use in agriculture and allied sectors through training, exposure visits, and capacity building of farmers, enabling them to adopt innovative methods for better income.

The initiative is also inspiring the younger generation, who are increasingly showing interest in horticulture. Several young participants joining this tour shared that they are eager to learn modern techniques and gain hands-on experience in orchard management.

They believe that such training will not only enhance their skills but also help them become self-reliant and establish a strong foundation for their future in the horticulture sector.

Vishal, a beneficiary of the scheme, told IANS, “Today, we are going on a horticulture tour to Palampur Horticulture University and Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, to learn about the latest technologies being used. While we are benefiting from various schemes, we do not fully know how to use them effectively, so this will be a great opportunity for training.”

Chief Horticulture Officer Brij Vallabh Gupta said, “35 people from Udhampur are being sent for training outside Jammu and Kashmir to learn new technologies. They will replicate these methods locally, teach their neighbours, and help increase livelihoods in their communities.”

Pawan Kumar Gupta, local legislator, told newsmen, “The tour will first visit Palampur and then Ludhiana. There, participants will study the minute details of horticulture practices in different farming areas. This tour has been organised specifically for that purpose.”

